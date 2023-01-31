Alex Lahey shares fizzy new single ‘Good Time’, announces third album ‘The Answer Is Always Yes’

Alex Lahey has returned with her first new single for the year – a stomping pop-rocker titled ‘Good Time’ – alongside the details for her long-awaited third album.

The new track offers a slight detour from Lahey’s usual stylings, with the Naarm/Melbourne artist tackling its verses with a raw speak-singing style à la Billy Nomates and Courtney Barnett, before launching into its buzzy, fuzz-laced chorus with the melodic pomp Lahey has long been known for.

‘Good Time’ arrives with a music video co-directed and edited by Lahey herself (in tandem with Jon Danovic), which puts her in the role of a struggling stand-up comic. She outright bombs in her first few shows, but after astrally projecting to heaven and being given a secret joke, she becomes so funny that onlookers’ heads literally pop off their shoulders. Watch below:

“This song was inspired by a night out I had at the pub with my friend soon after Melbourne came out of lengthy lockdowns,” Lahey said of ‘Good Time’ – which she co-wrote with U2 and Taylor Swift collaborator Jackknife Lee – in a press release. “We were watching all these strangers around us have this ‘whatever it takes’ attitude towards making the most of the night (aka getting lit).

“It was a bit of a shock after being cooped up for so long, but also kind of invigorating.”

The new song will appear on Lahey’s third studio album, ‘The Answer Is Always Yes’, which is primed for release on May 19 via Liberation and Mushroom. Also appearing on the record – the follow-up to 2019’s ‘The Best Of Luck Club’ – will be ‘Congratulations’ and ‘Shit Talkin’’, which arrived as singles last August and November respectively. Absent, though, will be her 2021 drops ‘Spike The Punch’ and ‘On My Way’.

See the cover art and tracklisting for ‘The Answer Is Always Yes’ below, and find pre-orders for the record here.

1. ‘Good Time’

2. ‘Congratulations’

3. ‘Never Get Your Money Back’

4. ‘The Sky Is Melting’

5. ‘Way Down’

6. ‘Makes Me Sick’

7. ‘Shit Talkin’’

8. ‘Permanent’

9. ‘They Wouldn’t Let Me In’

10. ‘The Answer Is Always Yes’

According to Lahey, ‘The Answer Is Always Yes’ marks a departure from her first two albums not just stylistically, but in how they were made: for the first time, she welcomed in a cohort of co-writers and producers, and endeavoured to be looser in the songwriting process.

“I’ve made two records doing it all by myself and now I’ve proved to myself that I can do it,” she said in a press statement. “But it was also at a point where I was like, ‘If I do that again, I kind of know what it’s gonna sound like,’ and I don’t think I’m interested in that right now.”

Thematically, the album is said to explore the ways in which Lahey “she finds comfort in the discomfort, whether it’s revelling in absurdity or turning towards exploration”. Touching on its title, the artist added: “I feel like if you’re saying yes and you’re exploring, you’re always moving. That’s the part of life that I’m in right now. I just don’t wanna stop.”

Lahey is yet to announce an album tour in support of ‘The Answer Is Always Yes’, but fans will be able to catch her at this year’s Ability Fest in Naarm and Play On The Plains in Yorta Yorta/Deniliquin, NSW.