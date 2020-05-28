Alex Lahey shares surprise quarantine EP, ‘Between The Kitchen And The Living Room’

Alex Lahey has released a surprise new EP, ‘Between The Kitchen And The Living Room’, recorded and produced entirely during isolation.

The EP comprises of pre-released tracks that have been reimagined while Lahey has been isolating, including ‘Everyday’s The Weekend’ and ‘I Haven’t Been Taking Care Of Myself’. The singer-songwriter has also released a lyric video of one of the tracks, ‘Let’s Go Out (Bedroom Version)’. Watch the clip below:

Advertisement

Lahey was meant to be touring the US, but her plans were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“In light of having to cancel my US tour, which is supposed to be underway this very moment, I decided to bring these songs home and let them find new parts of themselves,” Lahey said in a statement.

“I engineered and produced all of these recordings within a week in a small room in my mother’s house – which is where I have been living since I didn’t continue renting in anticipation of touring for most of the year.”

The EP is a follow-up to Lahey’s standalone single, ‘Sucker For Punishment‘, released in February. In January, her Like A Version cover of ‘Welcome To The Black Parade’ earned her the 83rd position on triple j’s Hottest 100 for 2019.

During quarantine, Lahey has also performed for livestream series Delivered, Live and The State of Music.

‘Between The Kitchen And The Living Room’ – Alex Lahey tracklist: