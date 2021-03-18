Listen to Alex Lahey’s indie rock cover of Faith Hill’s ‘This Kiss’

Alex Lahey has shared a fuzzed-out indie rock rendition of Faith Hill‘s 1998 hit ‘This Kiss’ for Women’s History Month.

Lahey takes the original’s country twang and ratchets up the distortion, making it sound like it was made for a ’90s American teen film. In a press release, Lahey said she’d had the idea for the arrangement for years.

“Two key changes, that iconic chorus, a million vocal harmonies – what more could you want?,” she said. “It was such a treat pulling this together with my mates Oscar and Jess as wenavigated the depths of Melbourne’s lockdown last year.”

The cover is exclusively streaming via Amazon Music, with the option to listen to it in 3D Audio – hear it below.

Lahey teamed up with Gordi to release the collaborative single ‘Dino’s’ last month, paying tribute to a favourite Nashville dive bar of theirs. Last week the pair performed the song for Seattle’s KEXP radio station alongside a split of each of their most recent songs.

Lahey surprised fans with a quarantine EP in May last year, comprising new cuts of pre-released tracks such as ‘Everyday’s The Weekend’ and ‘I Haven’t Been Taking Care Of Myself’.

She also shared a cover of the Ramones‘ ‘Merry Christmas (I Don’t Want To Fight Tonight)’ last November.