Alex Lahey unveils music video for ‘Misery Guts’

Alex Lahey has shared the retro, 90’s inspired music video for her track ‘Misery Guts’, which features on the revamped soundtrack for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2.

The single originally featured on Lahey’s 2019 album, ‘The Best Of Luck Club’, but was revealed as part of the game’s soundtrack in late July.

The video, which was directed by Jam Nawaz and shot by Giulia Giannini McGauran, is interspersed with footage of Melbourne-based skater Adelaide Norris. Watch the video below:

Other new additions to the soundtrack include tracks by Skepta, Machine Gun Kelly, A Tribe Called Quest and more.

These new additions join the classics that fans of the original game grew up listening to while playing, including Rage Against The Machine, Goldfinger, Dead Kennedys and more.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, which is out now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, has been highly anticipated by fans since its release date was confirmed back in May.

In a five star review of the game, NME said “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 is a magnificent remaster with a laser focus on all the right areas.

“It’s a game oozing with passion and care for a franchise that really deserves it after so many years of hurt” while the review also said that veteran fans will “find comfort in its carefully crafted systems and ever-exciting gameplay.”

