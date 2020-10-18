Alex The Astronaut announces 2020 ‘I’m Only Allowed to Hug Your Ears’ tour

Singer-songwriter Alex The Astronaut has announced she’ll be playing a series of live shows in November, dubbed the ‘I’m Only Allowed to Hug Your Ears’ tour.

Despite being called a tour, the shows will all take place at the Lazy Bones Lounge in Marrickville, NSW, kicking off on November 12 and wrapping up on November 15.

She’ll have hip-hop artist and rapper Tasman Keith along supporting the shows, who linked up with Midnight Oil and Jessica Mauboy for the single ‘First Nation’ last month.

Lynn initially announced three shows on October 17, later adding another three performances after tickets for the first round sold out in a few hours. Of these, two are all ages and the rest are 18+.

Tickets for the remaining shows can be found here.

These will be Lynn’s first live gigs since releasing her debut album ‘The Theory of Absolutely Nothing’ back in August. The album earned five-stars in a review from NME, who described it as “a debut that’s out of this world”.

“A celebration of small moments and personal battles, Alex Lynn’s debut is as intimate as they come,” said NME.

In an interview on the day of the album’s release, Lynn spoke to NME about storytelling through songs.

“I think I’ll always write songs about what I see in the world, so I think they’ll always be relevant to what at least I’m experiencing,” she says.

“I can promise to keep telling stories I think are important and I’ll tell them as truthfully as I can – but every truth is relative.”

Lynn’s forthcoming shows are part of NSW’s Great Southern Nights initiative, which was announced in August with an initial lineup of Paul Kelly, Missy Higgins and Thelma Plum, among others.

Multiple artists have since been added to the bill, including Ocean Alley, Amy Shark, Lime Cordiale, Ash Grunwald, Ruel and Matt Corby, plus heaps more.

Other artists have also begun announcing dates for their shows, with Tones And I unveiling a Newcastle gig for November 24.