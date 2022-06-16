Alex The Astronaut announces first Australian tour in three years, shares ‘Haircut’ video

Alex The Astronaut (aka Alex Lynn) has announced her first Australian headline tour since 2019: a 10-date run that comes in support of her forthcoming second album, ‘How To Grow A Sunflower Underwater’.

Following her performance at Splendour In The Grass, the artist – flanked by her three-piece backing band – will kick things off in Perth on Thursday August 11. She’ll head to Darwin next, playing a gig on Saturday August 13 as part of this year’s Darwin Festival (the venue for which is yet to be confirmed), before rolling through Canberra, Sydney and Newcastle.

She’ll break the tour up with a set at the River Sounds festival in Bellingen, before playing back-to-back headliners in Cairns and Brisbane – as well as the Springtime Festival on the Gold Coast – over the first weekend of September. Rounding out the tour will be gigs in Melbourne, Hobart and Adelaide. Tickets for all of the dates are on sale from Lynn’s website.

Also released today (June 16) was a Claudia Bailey-directed music video for Lynn’s most recent single, ‘‘Haircut’. Have a look at that below:

In a press release, Lynn explained that the ‘Haircut’ video was largely inspired by the 2017 film Call Me By Your Name, which she was enamoured by “because it was presented as a love story first, and not just a ‘gay story'”. On how it applied to her concept for the ‘Haircut’ video, she said: “In the same way, I wanted to show a story about gender just as a story about growing up.

“I think the biggest part of growing up is our friends. [Bailey] made such a beautiful, bright narrative about two friends working out themselves side by side that fits the song perfectly. Claud, the crew, LJ (my on-screen best friend) and I had so much fun filming. It felt like we were filming a movie. I think it got across the joy, terror, brightness, dark and excitement of growing into the person that you want to be.”

‘Haircut’ was initially released last month as the fourth single from ‘How To Grow A Sunflower Underwater’ – which is due out on July 22 via Warner – following ‘Growing Up’ last November, ‘Airport’ back in January and ‘Octopus’ in March.

The new record follows up on Alex’s 2020 debut, ‘The Theory Of Absolutely Nothing’, which earned a five-star review from NME and was declared the 23rd best Australian album of 2020. ‘How To Grow A Sunflower Underwater’ was produced by Alex along with Ball Park Music‘s Sam Cromack, Daniel Hanson and Dean Hanson.

Meanwhile, Alex and retired Paralympic tennis player Dylan Alcott recently shared an interview they conducted with each other, in which they discuss their respective disabilities. The pair discussed a range of critical topics, including representation and accessibility for people with disabilities in the music industry.

Alex The Astronaut’s 2022 Australian tour dates are:

JULY

Sunday 24 – Bundjalung Nation/Byron Bay, Splendour In The Grass

AUGUST

Thursday 11 – Noongar/Perth, Freo Social

Saturday 13 – Garramilla/Darwin, Darwin Festival

Thursday 18 – Ngunnawal Country/Canberra, Kambri at ANU

Friday 19 – Eora/Sydney, City Recital Hall

Saturday 20 – Mulubinba/Newcastle, The Cambridge

Sunday 21 – Gumbaynggirr Nation/Bellingen, River Sounds

SEPTEMBER

Friday 2 – Gimuy/Cairns, Tanks Arts Centre

Saturday 3 – Meeanjin/Brisbane, The Triffid

Sunday 4 – Kombumerri Country/Gold Coast, Springtime Festival

Thursday 8 – Naarm/Melbourne, Corner Hotel

Friday 9 – nipaluna/Hobart, Altar

Saturday 10 – Kaurna Land/Adelaide, Uni Bar