Alex The Astronaut announces long-awaited debut album, ‘The Theory Of Absolutely Nothing’

Alex The Astronaut has announced the release of her long-awaited debut album, titled ‘The Theory Of Absolutely Nothing’.

To celebrate the announcement, she’s also shared a new single, ‘Lost’. Listen to it below:

The singer-songwriter – real name Alex Lynn – said the track was about “trying to find your way and fix everything, and the moment where you’ve exhausted all options and have to accept the fact that there is so much that is completely out of your control”.

Advertisement

“Sometimes you will just feel lost,” Lynn said in a statement.

‘Theory Of Absolutely Nothing’ follows Lynn’s 2017 EPs ‘See You Soon’ and ‘To Whom It May Concern’. It will feature previously released singles ‘Happy Song’, ‘I Think You’re Great’, ‘I Like To Dance’ and ‘Split The Sky’. A full tracklist is below.

Lynn said the album made her feel like she was “graduating from junior musician to proper musician”.

“I have so many mind maps and brainstorming pages in my writing book where I was trying to work out what I wanted it all to look like. I wanted the songs to mean something to me, to sit in my values, and I also wanted them to be a group of songs that told stories that meant something to the people that heard them,” she said.

The album title pays homage to one of Albert Einstein’s most famous quotes.

“‘The more I learn, the more I realise how much I don’t know’ really started to make sense to me during this writing process and apart of that comes through in a different way in each song,” Lynn explained.

Advertisement

‘The Theory Of Absolutely Nothing’ will be released on August 21.

Lynn will perform as part of the sixth instalment of online festival Delivered, Live this Saturday (May 9), alongside Yergurl and Deborah Conway (with Willy Zygier).

‘The Theory Of Absolutely Nothing’ – Alex The Astronaut Tracklist:

1. ‘Happy Song’

2. ‘Lost’

3. ‘Split the Sky’

4. ‘I Like to Dance’

5. ‘I Didn’t Know’

6. ‘Caught in the Middle’

7. ‘Christmas in July’

8. ‘Banksia’

9. ‘I Think You’re Great’

10. ‘San Francisco’

11. ‘Outro’