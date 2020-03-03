Alex the Astronaut announces April 2020 Australian tour

Brisbane indie-folk artist Alex The Astronaut will embark on a national tour this April.

Having already been announced as a part of the massive Splendour In The Grass lineup for 2020, the singer-songwriter will head out on a six-date run in support of her new single ‘I Think You’re Great’.

She will be joined by a full band – AKA “her band of space cadets” – for the tour: Major Leagues’ Vlada Edirippulige on bass, Poolshop’s Luke Pallier on guitar/keyboards and Jumbo Dragon’s Kaleah Scanlon on drums.

Support for the tour will come from Melbourne singer-songwriter Fletcher Gull, who recently released his second single ‘Deciduo’.

The musician and erstwhile soccer player – real name Alexandra Lynn – will also head to the US this month as one of several key Australian artists to showcase at SXSW for 2020.

In addition, she will also perform shows in Los Angeles, New York City and Toronto alongside fellow Australian acts Jack River and Didirri.

Prior to her Splendour appearance, Alex is also set to perform at what she describes as her “childhood dream show”, playing the Sandstone Point Hotel with Paul Kelly (whom she covered for triple j’s Like A Version in 2018) and Missy Higgins on July 11.

Tickets for the ‘I Think You’re Great’ tour go on sale this Thursday, March 5 from 9am.

Alex The Astronaut’s ‘I Think You’re Great’ 2020 Australian tour dates are:

Hobart, Altar (April 9)

Launceston, Saloon Bar (10)

Melbourne, Corner Hotel (11)

Fremantle, Freo.Social (16)

Adelaide, Fat Controller (17)

Sydney, Oxford Art Factory (18)

Also appearing at Splendour In The Grass