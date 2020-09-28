Alex The Astronaut to perform on ABC’s ‘Q+A’ tonight

Alex The Astronaut will appear on popular ABC news and current affairs show Q+A tonight (September 28) to perform her track ‘Caught In The Middle’. The song featured on her debut album, ‘The Theory Of Absolutely Nothing’, which was released last month.

The singer – real name Alex Lynn – announced the performance on Instagram, noting, “I have no answers at all to your questions but I’ll be singing a song about my feelings.”

On August 21, Alex The Astronaut released both her debut album and visuals for ‘Caught In The Middle’. The tennis-themed music video featured herself and Go-Betweens’ drummer Lindy Morrison battling it out on the court.

‘The Theory of Absolutely Nothing’ received a glowing five-star review from NME, which labelled the album as “gut-led, emotionally driven and full of goosebump-inducing magic”. The review highlighted Lynn’s clever, thoughtful songwriting and referred to her as “an important voice to be heard” in Australia.

Speaking to NME, Lynn explained how her songs are representative of what’s going on in the world around her. Rather than acting as a knowledgable guide, she’s just trying to make sense of it all herself.

“I think I’m learning so much, that’s why I called the album ‘The Theory Of Absolutely Nothing’, because this time, recording this album, every day you realise how little you do know and how much you have to learn. You’ll probably never get to learn everything. It’s a humbling experience.”

Last month, Ziggy Ramo performed his song ‘Stand For Something’ on Q+A. The Indigenous rapper-songwriter criticised the ABC for censorship, after his original preference of performing ‘April 25th’ was not allowed. Both songs appeared on Ramo’s debut album ‘Black Thoughts’, which was released back in June.