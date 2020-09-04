Alex The Astronaut covers Electric Light Orchestra’s ‘Mr Blue Sky’ for Like A Version

Alex The Astronaut, aka Alex Lynn, covered Electric Light Orchestra’s 1977 classic ‘Mr Blue Sky’ for triple j’s ‘Like A Version’ this morning (September 4).

Lindy Morrison of The Go-Betweens played drums on the cover, following her appearance in the music video for Lynn’s single ‘Caught In The Middle’.

It’s Lynn’s third appearance on the segment, following her 2017 rendition of Paul Kelly‘s ‘If I Could Start Again’, and her feature on Skegss‘ performance of ‘Road Trip’ in 2019.

As is tradition, Lynn also played an original as part of the segment, choosing ‘I Think You’re Great’. The track is taken from Lynn’s debut album as Alex The Astronaut, ‘The Theory of Absolutely Nothing‘, released last month. Watch her joyous take on ‘Mr Blue Sky’, and ‘I Think You’re Great’ below.

Lynn explained why she chose to play ‘Mr Blue Sky’ in a post-performance interview with the radio station.

“It’s the reference that I always use when I’m writing songs. I’ve always tried to write a song that is as fun and epic as it – just one day, I’m working into it,” Lynn said.

The singer-songwriter added that none of her management team had heard of the song before. She had to convince them of its relevance by showing them Tik Tok montages of the film Guardians of the Galaxy, in which the character Groot dances to the tune.

“I’ve never played a guitar solo in a song [before] so that was my big scary moment. Once that bit is over in the song, I feel much better,” Lynn said.

She also spoke about her friendship with Morrison.

“She’s probably the funniest person I’ve ever met. Being in a rehearsal with Lindy for six hours is a thrill. People should probably film that,” Lynn said.

In an interview with NME last month, Lynn spoke about why she tells stories in her music.

“I think I’ll always write songs about what I see in the world, so I think they’ll always be relevant to what at least I’m experiencing,” she says.

“I can promise to keep telling stories I think are important and I’ll tell them as truthfully as I can – but every truth is relative.”