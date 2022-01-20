Alex the Astronaut goes the distance for love in new single ‘Airport’

Alex the Astronaut has released a new single, ‘Airport’, documenting her travels around the world for an emotional reunion with a loved one.

Alex sings of the separation that comes from quarantine and the emotional result. In a press release, she elaborated, saying: “I was seeing that separation all around and experiencing it myself.

“I wanted to write about what happens when you meet up with someone you care about after such a long time, and all the pressure that comes with that.”

A touching and optimistic track, ‘Airport’ dropped alongside an official music video that gives fans a look behind the scenes at the inspiration behind this story.

Alone in a field next to an airport, Alex performs on a bright red guitar, an aeroplane taking off in the background, as she sings of the bittersweet adventure that comes from being reunited with someone long distance. Her performance is interjected by home videos of the artist waiting at the gate, the inside of her plane in flight, before finally landing in the US and being reunited with her loved one.

Check out the video for ‘Airport’ below:

Dropping today (January 21), ‘Airport’ is the follow-up to the Sydney troubadour’s November single ‘Growing Up’.

Alex – real name Alexandra Lynn – released her debut album, ‘The Theory Of Absolutely Nothing’, in August of 2020 to widespread acclaim.

In a five-star review of the release, NME called it “as intimate as they come”, citing the artist’s ability to celebrate small moments and personal battles.

“‘The Theory Of Absolutely Nothing’ manages to avoid the sleepy pitfalls of acoustic singer-songwriter music with a reckless lust for the new and the colourful,” wrote NME.

“Gut-led, emotionally driven and full of goosebump-inducing magic, [it] cements Alex The Astronaut’s hype as one of the best rising artists around.”