Sydney singer-songwriter Alex the Astronaut – aka Alexandra Lynn – has released a video for her first single of the year, ‘I Think You’re Great’.

The song, which premiered on Triple J this morning (January 22), was produced by Sam Cromack and Daniel Hanson of Brisbane band Ball Park Music. The tune is an ode to “a cherished friendship”, the singer said in a press statement. She added that the song is about the “importance of checking in on each other, opening up conversations and supporting friends through thick and thin”.

In the accompanying video, the singer plays a waitress serving demanding customers at a busy diner. When her shift finally ends, she heads home for a night of wine and board games with friends. Watch it below:

‘I Think You’re Great’ is Lynn’s follow-up to the song ‘I Like To Dance’, which arrived last August. The singer first made her debut in 2017 with the EP ‘To Whom It May Concern’, which she soon followed up in the same year with her ‘See You Soon’ project.

Lynn is set to perform at SXSW 2020 in the USA, which runs from March 13 to 22 in Austin, Texas. The singer will also play a number of smaller dates after the festival ends, in Los Angeles, New York and Toronto. She will be joined by her Nettwerk labelmates New South Wales singer Jack River and Melbourne musician Didirri. For more information and ticketing details, click here.