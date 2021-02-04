Alex The Astronaut, Ian Moss and Tim Freedman announced for Enmore Theatre reopening show

Sydney’s Enmore Theatre is reopening its door later this month, announcing a gala show for its first night, Sounds of Sydney.

The reopening night gala will feature performances from Alex The Astronaut, Cold Chisel guitarist Ian Moss, The Whitlams’ Tim Freedman, Choirboys and The Preatures’ Isabella Manfredi, among others. More artists are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Sounds of Sydney will be held on Monday February 22 from 7.30pm AEDT. Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to music mental health charity Support Act.

Advertisement

During the venue’s closure, restoration works on the Enmore were completed, including renovations on its side wing balconies, lighting and art deco ceiling. New programmable LED lighting was also installed.

“While we were devasted by the impact of COVID-19 on our business and the industry, we’re pleased we could utilise the time to restore the Enmore to its original glory and take it to the next level,” Century Venues COO Sam Nardo said in a statement.

“The Enmore has hosted some of the world’s most iconic artists and created lifelong memories for artists, promoters and punters alike,’ continued Nardo. I encourage everyone to come along and help us celebrate our reopening – it’s going to be big!”

The Sounds of Sydney lineup is:

Ian Moss

Tim Freedman

Choirboys

Alex The Astronaut

Red Riders

Isabella Manfredi (ex. The Preatures)

Murray Cook (ex. Wiggles)

Mian Ring

Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys

Andy Golledge