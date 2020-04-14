Alex the Astronaut has announced she will shave her head to raise funds for a COVID unit in Manhattan, New York, launching a GoFundMe campaign today (April 14).

The fundraiser looks to raise $6,000 to purchase medical masks to protect US workers from contracting the novel coronavirus as they work to combat the illness in residents of the New York City suburb. “$6000 will buy about 1000 masks,” the fundraiser description explained.

The Sydney singer-songwriter explains in the fundraiser description, “My friend Lauren is a registered nurse in New York. Her and her friends don’t have enough masks to protect them from getting sick. So I’m going to shave my head to raise money so they can buy masks and other PPE gear.

“This is obviously an emergency situation for them so we’re going to try raise the money as quickly as we can. I’m going to just do this for one week, then the shaver comes out.”

The campaign was shared in a tweet by Melbourne-based artist Kira Puru.

.@AtheAstronaut is shaving her head to raise money to buy masks for a Covid unit in Manhattan that can not currently afford to buy them. She needs to raise at least $4k in a week and obviously time is precious. Please give if you can ❤️https://t.co/jwEQm6xkPG — Kira Puru (@kirapuru) April 14, 2020

According to ABC News, New York City has experienced a death toll of more than 10,000 people (at the time of writing) only a month after the first case emerged in the state. The global cases of coronavirus now stand at 2 million.

The musician, real name Alex Lynn, released new single ‘Split The Sky’ earlier this month with an accompanying video you can watch below.

Alex the Astronaut is set to perform at Splendour in the Grass 2020, which has been postponed to October.

You can make a donation to the GoFundMe campaign here.