Alex The Astronaut shares intergalactic music video for ‘Lost’

Alex The Astronaut has shared a new music video for her single ‘Lost’, taken from her forthcoming debut album ‘The Theory of Absolutely Nothing’.

The new clip was filmed from isolation on a green screen borrowed from livestream series Delivered Live, and was edited together by The Peach Collective. It sees the singer-songwriter – real name Alex Lynn – “travel” through the galaxy and tropical locations with a newly-shaved head.

Watch it below:

Lynn said the footage was collated in a twenty-minute period, following a performance for Delivered Live.

“[It] was really just my manager Bill and I mucking around with a green screen that one of his friends let us borrow,” she said in a press statement.

“Our plan was to make all the backgrounds places that you could be lost, like underwater, a deserted island, and in space because I’m an astronaut…We wanted it to be outrageous and use as many effects as they could and [The Peach Collective] made it even cooler than I could have imagined it could be.”

Lynn shared ‘Lost’ as a single earlier this month to officially announce the release of her forthcoming debut album ‘The Theory of Absolutely Nothing’, set for an August 21 release.

The album follows Lynn’s 2017 EPs ‘See You Soon’ and ‘To Whom It May Concern’. It will feature previously released singles ‘Happy Song’, ‘I Think You’re Great’, ‘I Like To Dance’ and ‘Split The Sky’. Lynn said the album made her feel like she was “graduating from junior musician to proper musician”.