Alex The Astronaut performs record-breaking rendition of ‘Ride My Bike’ atop Australia’s tallest building

Alex the Astronaut has set a new record for the highest altitude performance in an Australian city, following a rendition of ‘Ride My Bike’ atop Queensland’s Q1 building. Watch the full performance below.

The performance was shared to Springtime’s Youtube channel today (August 5), and comes ahead of the music festival’s debut later this year. Alex the Astronaut — real name Alexandra Lynn — is set to perform at the free Gold Coast event alongside fellow line-up acts Skeggs, Hermitude and Thelma Plum, among others.

In addition to setting an Australian record for her 322-metre-high set, Lynn’s summit also marks the first time an artist has been granted permission to perform on the building’s rooftop. Speaking of the performance in a press statement, Lynn said she was “honoured to have been asked to participate.

“It was terrifying at first, but if you didn’t look down, you were okay…It was strange being over three hundred meters above the SPRINGTIME Festival site and thinking, ‘I’m going to be playing down there in September!’”

Lynn performed ‘Ride My Bike’, a song lifted from her recent album ‘How To Grow A Sunflower’. In a five-star review of the album, which was released last month, NME’s Ellie Robinson praised the sophomore effort as “an introspective triumph.”

“The album charts two whirlwind years of Lynn’s growth as both an artist and a person, and if there’s one thing it makes clear, it’s that she’s determined to never stop growing,” Robinson wrote.

Lynn’s Springtime performance arrives a day after the announcement of a new line-up addition for the festival. Beckah Amani, who was yesterday (August 4) crowned the winner of a joint triple j Unearthed and Springtime competition, will now take to the stage during the festival’s three-day run from September 1.

Lynn’s headline appearance at Springtime will coincide with the singer’s Australian headline tour, her first since 2019. Commencing in Perth on August 11, the 10-date tour will take to venues in Canberra, Sydney and Newcastle, before a final run of shows in Melbourne, Hobart and Adelaide.

In other high altitude music news, last month it was announced that The Chainsmokers were to become the first band to perform on the edge of space, following the electronic duo’s landmark deal with space tourism company World View.