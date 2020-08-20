Alex The Astronaut plays tennis with Lindy Morrison in new music video for ‘Caught In The Middle’

Alex The Astronaut has shared a new music video for ‘Caught In The Middle’, an album cut from her debut record ‘The Theory of Absolutely Nothing’ out today (August 21).

The clip, directed by Tatjana Hamilton, sees Alex hit the tennis court with The Go-Betweens drummer Lindy Morrison. The pair engage in a heated drum-off in full court gear – watch below to see who wins.

In a five-star review, NME said ‘The Theory of Absolutely Nothing’ avoids “the sleepy pitfalls of acoustic singer-songwriter music with a reckless lust for the new and the colourful”.

“Never simply plodding along, the flourishes of keys and electronic cartwheels keep the energy up while the drama of the lyrics reveals itself. It’s a dynamic, ambitious debut cut with a very human touch.”

The album features the long string of pre-release singles, ‘Christmas in July’, ‘Happy Song’, ‘I Like To Dance’, ‘I Think You’re Great’, ‘Split The Sky’, ‘Lost’ and ‘Banksia’.

In a press release today (August 21), Alex said ‘The Theory of Absolutely Nothing’ is “ten stories that try to paint a picture of what the world looked like to me when I wrote them”.

“I wanted the dark and the light to sit next to each other. I wanted listening to it to be kind of what it would be like to fly around and watch what all different people go through in one day.”