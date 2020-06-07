Alex the Astronaut shares new single ‘Banksia’

Alex the Astronaut has quietly shared a new single titled ‘Banksia’, releasing the track to streaming services on Friday (June 5).

It’s the latest in a string of singles the folk songwriter – real name Alex Lynn – has released over the past months, following tracks like ‘I Think You’re Great’, ‘Split the Sky’ and most recently, ‘Lost’.

Listen to ‘Banskia’ below:

Like those earlier singles, ‘Banskia’ will appear on Alex the Astronaut’s long-awaited debut album ‘The Theory of Absolutely Nothing’, which is scheduled for release on August 21.

‘Theory Of Absolutely Nothing’ follows Lynn’s 2017 EPs ‘See You Soon’ and ‘To Whom It May Concern’, and will include other previously released tracks like ‘I Like to Dance’ and ‘Happy Song’.

In a statement, Lynn commented that the album made her feel like she was “graduating from junior musician to proper musician”.

“I have so many mind maps and brainstorming pages in my writing book where I was trying to work out what I wanted it all to look like. I wanted the songs to mean something to me, to sit in my values, and I also wanted them to be a group of songs that told stories that meant something to the people that heard them,” she said.