Alex the Astronaut shares new single ‘Octopus’ and announces second album

Singer-songwriter Alex Lynn – aka Alex the Astronaut – has announced her second album, ‘How to Grow a Sunflower Underwater’, will arrive in July.

To coincide, Lynn has shared new single ‘Octopus’, a soaring guitar-pop earworm that sees her detailing her recent autism spectrum disorder diagnosis. “I think I’m like an octopus sometimes, trying so hard to blend in / I forgot that I have something I could give,” she sings.

‘Octopus’ arrives alongside a very cute animated video by Bianca Bosso and Sam Murphy that echoes the themes present on the song itself, following a titular cephalopod making its way through life out of water. Watch that below:

Advertisement

“A group of octopus can be called octopuses, octopi, or octopods. I like octopods the best. Octopods can change colour to blend in with their surroundings, regrow limbs, and decorate their houses with shells. They are amazing geniuses that live amongst us. Growing up we learn that only people that show a certain set of skills can be called clever, or valuable to society,” Lynn explains.

“When I was diagnosed with ASD last year I was worried people would look at me funny and think that I don’t fit when they found out, which they do sometimes but I learnt that we all have a different set of superpowers, like our friends the octopods.

“All of us need a little help from our friends sometimes and all of us have a superpower that could help the world grow. If we stopped worrying about how much everyone does or doesn’t fit I think we’d all be braver, more curious and much kinder.”

‘How to Grow a Sunflower Underwater’ is set to arrive on July 22 via Warner Music Australia and. Pre-orders are available here.

The follow-up to 2020 debut ‘The Theory of Absolutely Nothing’ was produced by Lynn herself along with Ball Park Music‘s Sam Cromack, Daniel Hanson and Dean Hanson. Along with ‘Octopus’, it will also feature previously-released singles ‘Growing Up’ and ‘Airport’.

Advertisement

“I’d written a couple songs that were far more vulnerable than anything I’d done before, and I started to see that I needed to keep being that vulnerable if I wanted to make something that contributed to the world,” Lynn says of the songs on ‘How to Grow a Sunflower Underwater’.

“I like to write songs that have a purpose to them – so even if it felt uncomfortable sometimes I had to tell myself, ‘Let’s just keep swimming.'”

The tracklist for ‘How to Grow a Sunflower Underwater’ is:

1. ‘Growing Up’

2. ‘Haunted’

3. ‘Octopus’

4. ‘Airport’

5. ‘Sick’

6. ‘South London’

7. ‘Ride My Bike’

8. ‘To Be Something Good’

9. ‘Northern Lights’

10. ‘Haircut’