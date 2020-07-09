Alex The Astronaut shares new track ‘Christmas In July’

Alex The Astronaut has released her fifth single of 2020, entitled ‘Christmas In July’. The track comes with an accompanying music video. Watch it below:

The track is taken from Alex The Astronaut’s forthcoming debut studio album, ‘The Theory of Absolutely Nothing’. The album hits shelves and streaming services on August 21 via ADA and Nettwerk. Previously released singles ‘Happy Song’, ‘I Like To Dance’, ‘I Think You’re Great’, ‘Split The Sky’, ‘Lost’ and ‘Banksia’ will also feature on the record.

Per a press release, Alex The Astronaut – real name Alex Lynn – said that a romantic relationship inspired new single ‘Christmas In July’.

“I met someone and it felt like Christmas had come and I’d won the lottery at the same time,” she recalled.

“I feel like she took all the things that I knew and really flipped them on their head which was exactly what I needed.”

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Lynn has performed in a number of livestream events. She appeared in the sixth instalment of Delivered, Live in May, alongside Yergurl, Deborah Conway and more.

Alex the Astronaut also joined Courtney Barnett, Alex Lahey and more for the second edition of ISOL-AID.

Earlier this year, the singer-songwriter shaved her head in an effort to raise funds for frontline medical workers. Her campaign raised more than $11,000.