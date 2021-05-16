Alex The Astronaut to headline second edition of ‘Express Yourself – Queer Discovery’

Alex The Astronaut has been announced as the headliner for Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras’ second edition of ‘Express Yourself – Queer Discovery’ event.

Taking place on Friday June 18, Alex tops a lineup that includes an array of emerging LGBTQIA+ artists, like Hope D, No Frills Twins, BVT and Nik Navy.

Out of those four emerging artists, a judging panel will choose two at the end of the evening to perform at a yet-to-be-revealed forthcoming Mardi Gras event.

The judging panel consists of artists Gordi and Marcia Hines, in addition to APRA AMCOS CEO Dean Ormston and Mardi Gras CEO Albert Kruger. Starley will also be appearing as a guest judge.

‘Express Yourself – Queer Discovery’ will be the first event to kick off Pride Weekender, a string of LGBTQIA+ events to take place throughout Sydney that same weekend. The other events include various panels, keynotes and a DJ competition.

The inaugural ‘Express Yourself – Queer Discovery’ showcase took place across three nights late last year and early this year. Acts like Montaigne, Gordi and Electric Fields all served as headliners, while also featuring performances from up-and-coming acts like JamarzOnMarz and Aya Yves.