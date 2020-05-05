News Music News

Alex the Astronaut, Yergurl to play upcoming Delivered, Live online festival

The sixth instalment of the online festival

By Eddy Lim
Delivered Live 6 artist announcement
Alex the Astronaut, Deborah Conway and Yergurl. Credit: Jess Gleeson, Supplied

Alex the Astronaut, Yergurl and Deborah Conway (with Willy Zygier) will perform on the sixth instalment of online festival Delivered, Live this weekend.

The event will kick off at 7:30pm AEST on Saturday, May 9, and will also feature comedy sets from Sami Shah and Denise Scott. Like all other past editions, the festival will be hosted by Henry Wagons, and will also include an expert panel discussion hosted by ABC presenter Myf Warhurst.

The festival, streamed live from a venue that strictly observes social distancing rules, will premiere on Delivered, Live’s YouTube channel.

Delivered, Live is free for all to watch, but viewers are encouraged to purchase tickets through Oztix. According to a press statement, all proceeds will “help support the creative industries impacted by the coronavirus, including artists, managers, sound engineers and support staff”. Audience members will also be able to see how the income from ticket sales is distributed, per the event website.

To date, Delivered, Live has raised over $320,000 which has been injected back into the live music economy. Four additional episodes are planned to be aired over the next month.

Last week’s episode featured a lineup of Pollyman, Olympia, Kate Ceberano and comedians Josh Earl and Sami Shah.

