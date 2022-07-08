AleXa delivers stirring cover of Lady Gaga’s ‘Hold My Hand’

Korean-American singer AleXa has shared an emotional rendition of Lady Gaga‘s ‘Hold My Hand’.

The K-pop idol’s cover of the Top Gun: Maverick song was accompanied by a black-and-white music video, which features shots of AleXa sitting atop a toppled piano and walking across an empty road as she performs ‘Hold My Hand’.

“So cry tonight / But don’t you let go of my hand / You can cry every last tear / I won’t leave ’til I understand / Promise me, just hold my hand,” she belts in the chorus. AleXa’s cover of ‘Hold My Hand’ largely stays true to the original.

In May, AleXa was crowned the winner of NBC’s inaugural American Song Contest. Hosted by Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson, American Song Contest is based on the Eurovision Song Contest and was first announced in 2022.

American Song Contest featured musicians from all 50 US states competing for the title of Best Original Song over eight episodes. AleXa had represented her home state of Oklahoma, and took home the title with her original song ‘Wonderland’.

Earlier this year, AleXa made a comeback with her English-language single ‘Tattoo’, which had marked her first music release since her July 2021 single album ‘ReviveR’. That project was led by the single ‘Xtra’, and featured BM of KARD.

AleXa first rose to prominence after taking part in Mnet’s 2018 reality competition show Produce 48. She later debuted under ZB Label in 2019 with the single ‘Bomb’, and released her first EP ‘Do or Die’ in early 2020. She later joined former Day6 member Jae Park as a host on the podcast How Did I Get Here? in August 2020.