AleXa’s new teaser for upcoming single ‘Xtra’ features BM of KARD

Korean-American singer AleXa has dropped a brand-new teaser for her upcoming single, which features BM of KARD.

On June 29 at Midnight KST, her agency ZB Label shared a new teaser video for the singer’s upcoming song ‘Xtra’. The forthcoming single will be released as part of AleXa’s first single album ‘ReviveR’, which drops on July 1.

The colourful clip features an appearance from fellow Korean-American singer BM, from the quartet KARD. In the teaser, the singers walk through a maze of graffitied shipping containers, before confronting each other in an empty warehouse.

This marks AleXa’s first official comeback in eight months after the release of her second mini-album ‘Decoherence’ last October. Her 2021 releases include the digital single ‘Never Let You Go’ and OST ‘I Miss You Everyday’ for the TV series Somehow Family.

AleXa come to prominence after taking part in Mnet’s 2018 reality competition show Produce 48, where she was eliminated at 82nd place. She later debuted in 2019 with the single ‘Bomb’, and released her first EP ‘Do or Die’ in early 2020. She later joined Day6’s Jae Park as a host on the podcast How Did I Get Here?, in August 2020.

Earlier this week, BM dropped the highlight medley for his upcoming “triple single”, titled ‘The First Statement’. The July 2 release will include the Korean-language version of his debut single ‘Broken Me’, which dropped earlier this month, the hip-hop title track ‘13IVI’, as well as a sensual deep house-inspired song ‘Body Movin’.