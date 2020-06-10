Alexander Biggs drops new single ‘All I Can Do Is Hate You’

Melbourne singer-songwriter Alexander Biggs has released his second single of 2020, ‘All I Can Do Is Hate You’. Listen to it below:

The song, produced and tracked independently, follows up his first single of the year ‘Laundromat’. Both singles are set to appear on Biggs’ forthcoming album.

“This is a retrospective song on wanting to love and be loved so completely that by the end of it all that’s left is emptiness,” Biggs told American Songwriter, who premiered the song earlier this week.

“It’s about loving deeply, rather than resentment after love has passed. To love someone until you hate, to touch until you’re bruised, to ruin the scent they wear – are all ways I wanted to amplify and illustrate that kind of intense connection.”

Taking to social media to announce the release of ‘All I Can Do Is Hate You’, Biggs revealed that he was able to make the song thanks to the City Of Melbourne’s COVID-19 arts grants.

Biggs was set to play SXSW earlier this year, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, was forced to return home to Melbourne. He was one of several Aussies set to play the event, including Alex The Astronaut, Alice Skye, Didirri, Cable Ties and more.