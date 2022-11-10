Alexisonfire announce 2023 Australian tour dates

Alexisonfire have announced they will tour Australia for the first time in six years, playing four shows in February to support their new album, ‘Otherness’.

The Canadian post-hardcore outfit will kick their tour off on February 17 at Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall, with a show at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre following on February 20. The band then will play the Forum in Melbourne on February 24, and wrap up at Adelaide’s Hindley Street Music Hall on February 27.

Alexisonfire will be joined for all dates by Tasmanian punks Luca Brasi, who released their own latest album, ‘Everything Is Tenuous’, last year. Tickets for the tour will go on sale next Thursday (November 17) at 10am local time, with a Frontier Touring pre-sale kicking off on Tuesday (November 15). Find tickets here for Brisbane and here for everywhere else.

Advertisement

‘Otherness’, Alexisonfire’s first studio album in 13 years, arrived in June after being previewed with singles like ‘Sweet Dreams Of Otherness’ and ‘Sans Soleil’. “As much as we love playing the old songs, we don’t want to be a nostalgia act. The only reason to come back is if we feel we still have something to say,” frontman George Pettit said when announcing the follow-up to 2009’s ‘Old Crows/Young Cardinals’.

“We spent so much time on the road thinking that if we stopped, people would lose interest. But when we went away, it only got bigger. We all carved new paths for ourselves, so coming back to Alexisonfire is a purely enjoyable creative venture. Something special happens when we get in a room together.”

After announcing their disbandment in 2011 and embarking on a farewell tour the following year, Alexisonfire reunited in 2015. Prior to announcing ‘Otherness’, the band released a string of standalone singles, including 2019’s ‘Familiar Drugs’ and ‘Complicit’, along with ‘Season Of The Flood’ in 2020.

Alexisonfire’s 2023 Australian tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

Friday 17 – Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

Monday 20 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Friday 24 – Melbourne, The Forum

Monday 27 – Adelaide, Hindley Street Music Hall