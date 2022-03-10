Alexisonfire announce first album in 13 years, ‘Otherness’

Alexisonfire have announced their first studio album in 13 years, ‘Otherness’ – listen to new track ‘Sweet Dreams Of Otherness’ below.

The Canadian post-hardcore band’s most recent full-length effort, ‘Old Crows/Young Cardinals’, came out back in 2009 – two years before they announced that they were separating.

They reunited for a number of live shows in 2015 and shared their first track in nine years, ‘Familiar Drugs’, in 2019.

Having been announced as part of the Slam Dunk Festival 2022 line-up, Alexisonfire have returned today (March 10) with news of their long-awaited fifth record. ‘Otherness’ is due to arrive on June 24 via Dine Alone – you can pre-order/pre-save it here.

Speaking of the group’s explosive new single, lead singer George Pettit explained: “This song was largely Dallas’ [Green] brainchild, but over the course of writing this record it became more of a mission statement for the band.

“It’s kind of about performance and embracing a newfound confidence in a state of peculiarity.”

An animated accompanying video by actor/director Jay Baruchel (This Is The End, Random Acts Of Violence, How To Train Your Dragon) will premiere on Alexisonfire’s official YouTube channel at 11:15pm GMT tonight – check out the clip above.

The forthcoming ‘Otherness’ contains 10 new songs in total, including ‘Committed To The Con’, ‘Conditional Love’, Dark Night Of The Soul and ‘Reverse The Curse’. See the full tracklist below.

Alexisonfire self-produced the album in roughly a week, having written the material at the Dine Alone Records clubhouse. They aimed to keep the creative process a “family affair” this time around, opting to work with collaborators who’ve been with them for years.

“The biggest difference is the space we are all in. We were all really thrilled to make a record, and it was such a respite from what was going on in the world. It felt like life could be beautiful,” Wade MacNeil said.

“We were supportive of one another. Everyone was in such a good mood. It was such a treat to be able to do it again.”

George Pettit, meanwhile, said Alexisonfire decided to return with new music as they “didn’t want to be a nostalgia act”.

“The only reason to come back is if we feel we still have something to say,” he continued. “We spent so much time on the road thinking that if we stopped, people would lose interest.

“But when we went away, it only got bigger. We all carved new paths for ourselves, so coming back to Alexisonfire is a purely enjoyable creative venture. Something special happens when we get in a room together.”

The full ‘Otherness’ tracklist is as follows:

1. ‘Committed To The Con’

2. ‘Sweet Dreams Of Otherness’

3. ‘Sans Soleil’

4. ‘Conditional Love’

5. ‘Blue Spade’

6. ‘Dark Night Of The Soul’

7. ‘Mistaken Information’

8. ‘Survivor’s Guilt’

9. ‘Reverse The Curse’