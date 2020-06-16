Alexisonfire have revealed that they are donating the earnings from their new single ‘Complicit’ to various anti-racist organisations.

The Canadian band decided to take action after mass protests calling out racism have taken place across the US and all over the world following the death of George Floyd.

Floyd, an African-American man, was killed last month in Minneapolis when a white police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes as he lay on the ground during an arrest.

Advertisement

“Alexisonfire have had a lot of discussions as to what our response should be to George Floyd’s murder and larger discussions of racial inequality both here and abroad,” Alexisonfire wrote on Instagram.

They continued: “Last year we released a single called ‘Complicit’. The song is about wanting to be an ally to people fighting for equality but at the same time, recognizing that regardless of how pure our intentions may be, we are complicit. We have benefited from a system that is inherently stacked in our favour: a system of racism, sexism, homophobia and transphobia.”

Alexisonfire then shared that they were donating close to $12,000 – the money they earned from the sale of ‘Complicit’ – “along with any associated merchandise” to the organisations Canadian Civil Liberties Association, Black Lives Matter Toronto and Black Youth Pathway To Industry.

They concluded: “The five members of this band stand steadfast, yet imperfect, in our commitment to be better allies. Smash the pillars of the white hetero patriarchy until the ruins are sand.”

Advertisement

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Alexisonfire’s ‘Familiar Drugs’ featured at #58 on The Faction’s Hardest 100 of 2019 list.