Alfie Templeman shares colourful animated video for new single ‘Obvious Guy’

Alfie Templeman has shared new single ‘Obvious Guy’, complete with a vivid animated video. You can watch it below.

The 17-year-old’s breezy new single debuted on Annie Mac’s Radio 1 show this evening (July 1), swiftly followed by the colourful visuals by Tom Cotton and Jake Huffcutt.

The musician celebrated the single’s launch with a Twitter campaign #selfieforobviousguy, which was trending on Twitter on Wednesday (July 1).

It’s the latest taste of Templeman’s upcoming EP ‘Happiness In Liquid Form’, which is released on July 15 via Chess Club Records.

In April he shared the title track from the EP, which was co-written by The Vaccines‘ Justin Young.

It was followed by the single ‘My Best Friend, which featured Jess Eastwood of labelmates Coach Party.

“It’s about depression and sadness being the only thing that’s always there for you, as if it’s the only thing that really sticks around and lurks behind everything you do,” Templeman said of that track. “It’s as if these feelings are the closest thing to you, like your best friend.”

‘Happiness In Liquid Form’ follows Templeman’s 2019 EP ‘Don’t Go Wasting Time’, which NME gave four out of five stars, saying the artist has “crafted a timeless, carefree record that puts the relatability back into pop”.