Alfie Templeman shares new single, karaoke visualiser for ‘Shady’

Alfie Templeman has dropped a new single titled ‘Shady’, produced by Jungle‘s Tom McFarland.

The song premiered alongside a karaoke-style visualiser, featuring footage of a long drive into the horizon.

Watch it below:

The new track follows previous single ‘Forever Isn’t Long Enough’, which was released in September.

In a statement, Templeman said ‘Shady’ was about attempting to appreciate living in the moment.

“It’s about trying to stay true to myself, doing what I wanna do in my life and trying to avoid all the arguments and shady people that come with it,” he said.

“No more negativity, more making sense of the past and enjoying what the present has to offer.”

Templeman recently announced his first-ever UK headline tour in support of his July-released EP, ‘Happiness In Liquid Form’. The tour will kick off in late April next year at Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, and will conclude with a single date in early May at the Camden Assembly, London.

Back in August, Templeman and Circa Waves’ Kieran Shudall spoke to NME about their team-up for the song ‘Lemonade’.

“I have been bowled over by his talent, and the new stuff he’s releasing now,” Shudall said in praise of Templeman.

“He plays loads of instruments and produces his own music. I thought, ‘This lad’s fucking incredible.'”