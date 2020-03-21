Ali Barter and Holy Holy’s Oscar Dawson release “isolation love song” for triple j

Ali Barter and Oscar Dawson from Holy Holy wrote and recorded an “isolation love song” for triple j yesterday, while in quarantine. Watch their homemade music video via triple j.

The song isn’t considered an official release by either artist, with emphasis on its “completely ludicrous” lyrics (“Got carpal tunnel from masturbating”) and an ASMR breakdown.

They wrote, recorded and mixed the song in 24 hours after triple j host Lewis Hobba issued the challenge to write a song together using suggestions of topics from listeners. The station compiled the topics, deciding on IBS, ASMR, call and response, a song about a couple on the rocks, guitar solo, a “standard sandwich”, masturbation.

Per triple j, Barter and Dawson are in mandatory two week quarantines together at a beach house in an unspecified location after arriving back from overseas tours.

Holy Holy released their third studio album ‘My Own Pool of Light’ last year. On March 18, the indie rock duo postponed their regional Australian tour due to coronavirus concerns. Dawson held an Instagram Live Q&A the following day answering fans questions about the situation.

Ali Barter released their second album ‘Hello, I’m Doing My Best’ last year. She livestreamed a performance from quarantine yesterday with Dawson (March 21) on Facebook, after taking requests from fans.