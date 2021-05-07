Ali Barter announces ‘Chocolate Cake’ NSW tour dates

Ali Barter has announced a handful of New South Wales tour dates hot on the heels of her latest EP release.

Barter released her third EP ‘Chocolate Cake’ back in April. The four-track collection includes songs that were mostly intended for her third album.

The tour includes shows in the Sydney areas of Newtown, Bondi and Mount Pritchard, in addition to regional stops in Newcastle and Wollongong. Tickets for the tour are on sale now through the singer’s website.

Speaking to NME last month, Barter explained the shift in sound between ‘Chocolate Cake’ and her previous release, 2019’s ‘Hello, I’m Doing My Best’.

“All of the songs on this EP, except for ‘You Get In My Way’, I wrote in February last year just before COVID hit. I was rolling around LA writing the songs and I felt a weird energy; the world felt weird. And these songs ended up being kind of weird too – especially ‘Chocolate Cake’,” Barter told NME.

“K-Flay and I wrote that song, and it ended up being so hilarious and bizarre and fun. She’s got such a great energy to her music; she really brought this big beat. I made that riff up, which is funny because I often don’t write riffs; I often write the melodies and the chords and the words.”

Ali Barter’s NSW tour dates:

JUNE

Wednesday 23 – Newtown, The Vanguard

Thursday 24 – Bondi, The Royal

Friday 25 – Newcastle, Stag & Hunter

Saturday 26 – Mount Pritchard, Mounties

Sunday 27 – Wollongong, North Gong Hotel