Ali Barter announces Live From Inside tour around her house

Singer-songwriter Ali Barter has announced a new tour that will see her perform songs across ten locations in her home.

The Live From Inside tour will begin in Barter’s bedroom before moving through various other rooms – the pantry, staircase and laundry – before finishing up in her dining room. Barter will be releasing one song each night on IGTV and YouTube, before compiling them into a live album, which will be available on her Bandcamp page.

After kicking off on April 23, Live From Inside will continue nightly until May 2. The stream will begin at 6pm AEST every night.

I’M GOING ON TOUR…. around my house! ⁠⠀.⁠⠀Kicking off this Thur 23rd April I’ll be sharing a live song from… Posted by Ali Barter on Sunday, April 19, 2020

Ali Barter has been keeping busy in isolation, last month releasing an “isolation love song” with partner Oscar Dawson from Holy Holy.

The pair were challenged by triple j’s Hobba and Hing to write and record a track based on their self-isolation experiences and incorporate a few select items the hosts had chosen for them (like an ASMR section and rhyming with the word “masturbation”). The result was the track ‘Four Days’.



Proceeds from ‘Four Days’ are going directly to Support Act, a charity providing crisis relief to artists, crew and other music industry workers.

Barter recently hosted an open mic night on Instagram Live with five artists. The event took place on April 15 and saw The Jezabels’ frontwoman Hayley Mary perform her latest single ‘Brat’ and discuss songwriting.