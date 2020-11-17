Ali Barter’s new single ‘Twisted Up’ is an ode to feeling reckless

Melbourne songwriter Ali Barter has returned with new single ‘Twisted Up’, her first this year.

Barter’s latest is a buzzy, anthemic guitar-pop cut that sees her celebrate joyful recklessness and rash decisions – “I’m gonna shave my head, join a cult/ I don’t give a fuck,” she sings on its exuberant refrain.

Watch the video for ‘Twisted Up’ below:

Barter wrote ‘Twisted Up’ earlier this year during her debut tour of the US, and the track was produced by Harlan Silverman.

“I wrote this song in LA in February 2020 before the world fell down,” Barter recalled in a statement.

“I was feeling really weird, like I wanted to run away or blow something up and this song is about that feeling. It’s crazy to think what happened since this song was written and how timely it was.”

‘Twisted Up’ marks Barter’s first solo single since releasing sophomore album ‘Hello, I’m Doing My Best’ in 2019.

In March of this year, Barter and Oscar Dawson of Holy Holy released an “isolation love song” titled ‘Four Days’, written and recorded for triple j about their experience of lockdown together.

Barter is set to perform solo shows in Sydney and Wollongong next week as part of NSW’s Great Southern Nights series – limited tickets are still available for both.