Ali Barter, Olympia and more lead the lineup for NGV Friday Nights

Ali Barter, Alice Ivy, Olympia and many more will perform as part of The National Gallery of Victoria’s late-night concert series Friday Nights this year.

The NGV is about to launch its French Impressionism exhibition, featuring masterworks from the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. These include the works of Claude Monet, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Edgar Degas, Camille Pissarro, Mary Cassatt and others, 79 of which have never been shown in Australia.

Punters will have a chance to look at the art after-hours before watching one of the acts perform in the gallery’s Great Hall.

Also set to perform as part of the all-Melbourne lineup is Eilish Gilligan, Bananagun, Husky, Solomon Sisay, Squid Nebula, GL, Eternal Crush, and Akosia. Some will perform more than once.

Tickets are onsale now via the gallery, with Eilish Gilligan to open proceedings on Friday June 4, and Olympia to perform last on Friday October 4.

The lineup and dates for NGV’s Friday Nights Concert Series are:

JUNE

Friday 4 – Eilish Gilligan

Friday 11 – Solomon Sisay

Friday 18 – Alice Ivy

Friday 25 – Squid Nebula

JULY

Friday 2 – GL

Friday 9 – Husky

Friday 16 – Bananagun

Friday 23 – Squid Nebula

Friday 30 – Alice Ivy

AUGUST

Friday 6 – Eilish Gilligan

Friday 13 – Eternal Crush

Friday 20 – AKOSIA

Friday 27 – Ali Barter

SEPTEMBER

Friday 3 – Bananagun

Friday 10 – Solomon Sisay

Friday 17 – AKOSIA

Friday 24 – Ali Barter



OCTOBER

Friday 1 – Olympia