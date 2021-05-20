Ali Barter, Olympia and more lead the lineup for NGV Friday Nights

Ali Barter, Alice Ivy, Olympia and many more will perform as part of The National Gallery of Victoria’s late-night concert series Friday Nights this year.
The NGV is about to launch its French Impressionism exhibition, featuring masterworks from the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. These include the works of Claude Monet, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Edgar Degas, Camille Pissarro, Mary Cassatt and others, 79 of which have never been shown in Australia.
Punters will have a chance to look at the art after-hours before watching one of the acts perform in the gallery’s Great Hall.
Also set to perform as part of the all-Melbourne lineup is Eilish Gilligan, Bananagun, Husky, Solomon Sisay, Squid Nebula, GL, Eternal Crush, and Akosia. Some will perform more than once.
Tickets are onsale now via the gallery, with Eilish Gilligan to open proceedings on Friday June 4, and Olympia to perform last on Friday October 4.
The lineup and dates for NGV’s Friday Nights Concert Series are:
JUNE
Friday 4 – Eilish Gilligan
Friday 11 – Solomon Sisay
Friday 18 – Alice Ivy
Friday 25 – Squid Nebula
JULY
Friday 2 – GL
Friday 9 – Husky
Friday 16 – Bananagun
Friday 23 – Squid Nebula
Friday 30 – Alice Ivy
AUGUST
Friday 6 – Eilish Gilligan
Friday 13 – Eternal Crush
Friday 20 – AKOSIA
Friday 27 – Ali Barter
SEPTEMBER
Friday 3 – Bananagun
Friday 10 – Solomon Sisay
Friday 17 – AKOSIA
Friday 24 – Ali Barter
OCTOBER
Friday 1 – Olympia