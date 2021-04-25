Alice Cooper has spoken in more detail about about the effects of his illness with coronavirus at the end of 2020.

READ MORE: Five things we learned from our In Conversation video chat with Alice Cooper

“All it really did with me was it knocked me out,” Cooper told Good Day Rochester in a new interview (via Blabbermouth). “For three weeks, I felt like I went 12 rounds with [boxing legend] Roberto Duran; I was just beat up.

“And then every day, you feel a little bit better, then you feel a little bit better, feel a little bit better, and after about a month, you start feeling pretty good. And so now I’m a walking antibody.”

Advertisement

Cooper revealed back in February that he had received his vaccination alongside his wife, Sheryl, at an immunisation facility in Phoenix, Arizona – and stressed the importance of getting the jab to everyone else.

“We already had Covid but we’re getting vaccinated anyway,” Cooper said in a brief clip, per AZCentral.

“Everyone out here has been really nice and you don’t feel like you’re in danger of anything. So come on out. If you haven’t been vaccinated, come on out.”

The Coopers received their jabs at an immunisation centre set up by Team Rubicon, a non-profit organisation that brings together military veterans with first responders to provide assistance in times of need.

Advertisement

Speaking to NME last month (March 1), Cooper said: “It’s not a hard shot at all – it’s an easy shot and I get my next one on March 2. In Arizona right now they’re doing 10,000 people a day. The light at the end of the tunnel is in sight!”