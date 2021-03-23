Alice Cooper says he’d love to front Foo Fighters “if they ever needed a really sick lead singer”

Alice Cooper says he wants to front Foo Fighters if his band ever broke up.

The rock legend has played on stage with Dave Grohl and co a number of times over the years, and shared his admiration for the way the band have covered his songs in the past.

Asked which band he most wants to front other than his own by Atlanta’s Rock 100.5 radio station (listen below), Cooper replied: I think probably the Foo Fighters. Only because they’re exactly… When they do my songs, they do it exactly like the band. I mean, it’s amazing. I’ve done a bunch of things with the Foo Fighters, and a lot of their influence was Alice Cooper.

“The guys in the band, they said they learned how to play listening to our early albums. So when I go up on stage with the Foo Fighters, they nail my songs — they do ’em exactly the way they should be done. So I’d probably be in that band, if they ever needed a really sick lead singer.”

Heaping more praise on the Foos, Cooper added: “First of all, they’ve got the two best drummers. People keep forgetting that Dave Grohl… The first time I saw Nirvana, I looked right past the first two guys, and I said, ‘Who’s this drummer?’ ‘Cause he was really good; he stuck out.

“And I said, ‘If that band ever breaks up, I’m going for that drummer.’ … I went up and did a couple of songs with [Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins’s] band also. And he is really something. Hawkins is the Energizer bunny.”

NME recently spoke to Alice Cooper about his new album ‘Detroit Stories’, shocking the establishment and why rock isn’t dead after all. Watch the full interview above.

“There’s a bunch of 18-year-old kids in there with guitars and drums and they’re learning hard rock,” he told NME. “It’s the same with the United States, there’s all these young bands that want to resurge that whole area of hard rock,” he said of the resurgence of rock’n’roll music.