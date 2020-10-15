Alice Glass has encouraged fans to stream her solo music, saying she’s being “gutted” over royalty payments from music by her former band Crystal Castles.

Glass announced her departure from Crystal Castles in 2014. In 2017, she then shared a statement accusing her former bandmate Ethan Kath of physical, sexual, and psychological abuse.

After denying the claims, Kath then responded by suing Glass for defamation. Glass revealed back in 2018 that the lawsuit had been dismissed.

Advertisement

“apparently there’s some rumor being spread that I receive all the royalties from Crystal Castles music,” Glass tweeted today (October 15), before clarifying: “I DONT. in fact, I’m being gutted. STREAM ALICE GLASS.”

apparently there’s some rumor being spread that I receive all the royalties from Crystal Castles music. I DONT. in fact, I’m being gutted. STREAM ALICE GLASS — ALICE GLASS (@ALICEGLASS) October 15, 2020

She added: “please spread the word about my music. why I had to leave Crystal Castles for my own safety. and why it is crucial to support ethical artists and brands in these difficult times.

“even though it was my life’s work, I DO NOT endorse crystal castles and neither should you. STREAM ALICE GLASS.”

please spread the word about my music. why I had to leave Crystal Castles for my own safety. and why it is crucial to support ethical artists and brands in these difficult times — ALICE GLASS (@ALICEGLASS) October 15, 2020

even though it was my life’s work, I DO NOT endorse crystal castles and neither should you. STREAM ALICE GLASS — ALICE GLASS (@ALICEGLASS) October 15, 2020

Advertisement

Glass then went on to reveal that she has a new album coming out, writing: “YES I have a record coming soon. She is the culmination of years of literal blood sweat sobs screams and tears. She is amazing and She cant wait to meet you.”

and YES I have a record coming soon. She is the culmination of years of literal blood sweat sobs screams and tears. She is amazing and She cant wait to meet you — ALICE GLASS (@ALICEGLASS) October 15, 2020

Since leaving Crystal Castles, Glass has pursued a solo career, releasing a self-titled EP in August 2017, followed by a slew of singles including 2018’s ‘Cease and Desist’.

Last month, she returned with single ‘NIGHTMARES’, her first new solo music in two years.

Following Glass leaving the band, Kath has continued work under the Crystal Castles name, replacing Glass with new singer Edith Frances. Crystal Castles’ latest album ‘Amnesty (I)’ was released in 2016.

The band have yet to respond to Glass’ latest comments.