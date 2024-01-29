Alice In Chains reissue ‘Jar Of Flies’ on vinyl – filled with real dead flies

Alice In Chains have released a reissued ‘Jar Of Flies’ vinyl which features real dead flies pressed within it.

In celebration of the band’s third studio EP, they teamed up with Romanus Records to create a limited-edition clear vinyl with a plethora of dead flies pressed in the disc. There were only 150 units made and retailed at $100 (£79) each. The rare pressing is unfortunately sold out.

This is not the first time the vinyl company has done something bizarre with their pressings. They recently created a maggot-filled vinyl for Pat & The Pissers.

Taking to social media, Romanus’ Chris Banta revealed that it was “actually pretty difficult to get a hold of real dead flies”. Chris added: “Absolutely iconic band, album, and more. Video and more behind-the-scenes content to come!”

Alice In Chains has also released a limited-edition 30th anniversary box set for ‘Jar Of Flies’. The set features a Logo embossed jar with a touch activated red LED light and faux flies, 3D lenticular cover art, a Jar Of Flies tri-color vinyl, a 60 page hardcover book

24″ x 24″ double-sided poster and it is packaged in a screen printed, UV coated 4.5″ H shadow box.

The have also released 30th anniversary ‘Jar Of Flies’ merch including a skateboard deck and a custom poker set. Check it out here.

Released in 1993, ‘Jar Of Flies’ reached the Number One spot on the Billboard Hot 200 and Number Four in the UK Charts. The EP sold over 141,000 copies within the United States. It was self-produced by the band and written and recorded over the course of one week at the London Bridge Studio in Seattle. All lyrics were written by the band’s late frontman, Layne Staley.

In 1995, the EP earned two Grammy Award nominations for Best Recording Package and Best Hard Rock Performance for ‘I Stay Away’.

In other news, Alice In Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell recently made an appearance at Anthrax’s Scott Ian’s 60th birthday celebration on New Year’s Eve.