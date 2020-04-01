Alice Ivy announces new album ‘Don’t Sleep’

Melbourne producer and multi-instrumentalist Alice Ivy has announced details of her forthcoming second album ‘Don’t Sleep’.

The album is set for release on July 17, and is the follow up to her 2018 debut ‘I’m Dreaming’.

She has also delivered the title track for the album, which features imbi the girl and BOI, in addition to an accompanying music video. The video features all three artists performing, as well as a stack of junior motocross riders.

“‘Don’t Sleep’ is one of those songs that came out of nowhere!” Ivy said in a statement.

“Imbi, Boi and I were in the studio on the last day of (Ricochet songwriting camp) and at the start of the session we were all feeling pretty burnt out. But something special happened between us and I think it had a lot to do with how inspired we were feeling after a week at an all-female/non-binary camp. We came up with a super powerful song and it’s definitely one of my favourite collabs I’ve ever been a part of.”

The song is the third taste of the album that has been revealed so far. It follows previously released singles ‘Sunrise’ featuring Cadence Weapon and ‘In My Mind’ featuring Ecca Vandal.

The album will feature plenty more yet-to-be-heard collaborations, including Thelma Plum, Odette and Bertie Blackman.