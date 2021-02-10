Alice Ivy, Didirri and more join Melbourne Summer Sounds

Summer Sounds Festival has expanded its lineup, announcing additions to its Melbourne roster of the concert series.

Alice Ivy and Didirri are among the top names to be added to the bill. The former will support Ball Park Music and Thelma Plum, while the latter will support Bernard Fanning and Something For Kate.

Carla Geneve, Mia Wray and Smarts have also been added to already-announced shows.

Organisers have also added a brand new show to the Melbourne run. On Friday March 5, Spiderbait will headline the Myer Bowl, joined by Bodyjar and Jebediah.

The festival – which settled into Adelaide for much of January and featured the likes of Genesis Owusu and CLYPSO – is set to take place at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl for five nights across February and into March.

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Spacey Jane and RAT!Hammock are also set to perform, among others.

Summer Sounds is a collaborative venture between the organisers of Splendour in the Grass and Falls Festival.

The 18-date series had its initial run in Adelaide between December 30 and January 30, featuring a lineup that included the likes of Cub Sport, Mallrat, Ruel, The Chats, Ocean Alley and more.

The full lineup and tickets for Melbourne’s Summer Sounds can be found here.