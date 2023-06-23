Alice Ivy announces new album, shares new single ‘Howlin’ At The Moon’ with Mayer Hawthorne

Melbourne musician and producer Alice Ivy has announced her third studio album, ‘Do What Makes You Happy’.

The upcoming record – which will be her first since 2020’s ‘Don’t Sleep’ – has yet to receive a release date, but is expected to arrive later this year via new international label Helix Records. The announcement also reveals that Alice Ivy has recently signed with Helix, making her the first female producer to join the label, which also houses the likes of San Holo and Snakehips.

The album’s cover art and tracklist have also not been revealed.

To commemorate her upcoming album, Alice Ivy has also released the first single off ‘Do What Makes You Happy’, titled ‘Howlin’ At The Moon’. Featuring Mayer Hawthorne, ‘Howlin’ At The Moon’ marks the first time that Alice Ivy has used her own vocals on a track since her 2018 debut album ‘I’m Dreaming’.

Listen to Alice Ivy’s ‘Howlin’ At The Moon’ below.

Revealing that she had been a fan of Mayer Hawthorne since high school via a press release, Alice Ivy said of the collaboration: “Mayer and I were both writing in New York last year and Mayer had a last minute cancellation so we jumped in together! ‘Howlin” came about in just a few hours. I was internally losing my shit as soon as he started putting his vocals down. What you hear on the track are all first takes! Absolutely flawless. Hands down one of my favourite collaborations of all time.”

Prior to ‘Howlin’ At The Moon’, Alice Ivy released the 2021 single ‘Weakness’ with Sycco. In July that year, she also featured on the Georgia Maq track ‘Someone Stranger’.