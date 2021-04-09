Alice Ivy, Odette & Allday team up to cover OMC’s ‘How Bizarre’ for ‘Like A Version’

Producer and multi-instrumentalist Alice Ivy recruited the likes of Odette and Allday to help her cover OMC’s 1995 hit ‘How Bizarre’ for triple j’s ‘Like A Version’.

Ivy – real name Annika Schmarsel – stays faithful to the cheerful, summery vibes of the original by the New Zealand group, with Allday handling the rap verses and Odette helping Ivy out on vocals.

Speaking in an interview recorded after the performance, Ivy explained why she wanted to cover this song in particular.

“It’s an absolute classic,” she said. “Came out in 1995 and just reminds me of being driven around – it wasn’t a Chevy ’69, it was a Ford Falcon – back in my hometown in Geelong, with the windows down and just hearing it getting smashed on the radio.”

This is Ivy’s second appearance on the segment. Back in 2018, she took on Estelle and Kanye West‘s 2008 smash ‘American Boy’ and hit up a smorgasbord of Australian artists to help her do it – E^ST, Miss Blanks, Angie McMahon, Eilish Gilligan and Dorsal Fins.

Alongside the cover of ‘How Bizarre’, Alice Ivy also performed her original track ‘I’ll Find It’, which also features Odette.

Alice Ivy released her second album ‘Don’t Sleep’ last year. It included a string of features alongside Odette, such as Montaigne, Ngaiire and Thelma Plum.

The latter’s 2019 single ‘Homecoming Queen’ was also remixed by Ivy as part of the special one-year anniversary edition of ‘Better In Blak’.