Alice Skye and Elizabeth announce co-headline east coast tour

Singer-songwriters Alice Skye and Elizabeth have announced a co-headline east coast tour, set to kick off in June.

The seven-date run will see both artists performing in Adelaide, Sydney, Brisbane, Maroochydore, Melbourne, Castlemaine and Ballarat. Tickets are on sale now.

Though touring plans (and an SXSW slot for Skye) were disrupted last year, both artists kept fairly busy throughout 2020. Elizabeth released a deluxe edition of debut album ‘The Wonderful World of Nature’, including a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Go Your Own Way’.

Last year also saw Skye release singles ‘Grand Ideas’ and ‘Stay in Bed’. Both will feature on the Wergaia/Wemba Wemba songwriter’s forthcoming, Jen Cloher-produced album ‘I Feel Better But I Don’t Feel Good’. According to a press release, another single titled ‘Party Tricks’ will arrive this Friday (May 7).

Both artists have also performed regularly since the return of live music in Australia. Skye has played a headline show at the Corner in Melbourne and supported the Avalanches at their Sidney Myer Music Bowl gig.

Skye also went on tour with Midnight Oil earlier this year in support of the band’s ‘Makarrata Project’ album. Skye contributed vocals for the album track ‘Terror Australia’.

Elizabeth, meanwhile, has featured on a number of festival lineups in recent months, appearing as part of Brunswick Music Festival, Meadow, Inward Goods Festival and Small Town, Big Sound.

Alice Skye and Elizabeth’s co-headline east coast tour dates are:

JUNE

Saturday 19 – Adelaide, Grace Emily

Thursday 24 – Sydney, Vanguard

Friday 25 – Brisbane, Black Bear Lodge

Saturday 26 – Maroochydore, Solbar

JULY

Friday 2 – Melbourne, Curtin

Saturday 3 – Castlemaine, Bridge Hotel

Sunday 4 – Ballarat, Volta