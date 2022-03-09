Alice Skye announces 2022 Australian tour

Alice Skye has announced a seven-date national tour in support of her second album, last year’s ‘I Feel Better But I Don’t Feel Good’.

READ MORE: Alice Skye is trying to get out of her own head

The run will kick off on Ngunnawal land (Canberra) on Thursday May 12, with a show booked in at the 1,250-capacity Canberra Theatre Centre. The Wergaia and Wemba-Wemba artist will then head north to play The Vanguard on Gadigal/Wangal land (Sydney) and the Black Bear Lodge on Meanjin land (Brisbane), before hitting up Mojo’s on Walyalup land (Fremantle) and Jive in Kaurna Country (Adelaide) the following week.

The tour will wrap up at the end of May with shows at the Altar on nipaluna land (Hobart) and the Northcote Social Club in Naarm (Melbourne). Harmony Byrne and Madi Colville-Walker will open for Skye and her backing band at all seven shows. Tickets are on sale now via Skye’s Linktree page.

The new shows add to Skye’s already packed schedule, as she’s currently gearing up to support Courtney Barnett on her ‘Things Take Time, Take Time’ tour later this month. She’ll also perform at all three dates of the inaugural Wildflower festival – touring through the Yarra Valley, Brisbane and the Hunter Valley this month – alongside Missy Higgins, Kasey Chambers, Kate Miller-Heidke and more.

‘I Feel Better But I Don’t Feel Good’ was released last July via Bad Apples/Universal. In a four-star review, NME’s Doug Wallen said: “Rich with personal meaning, Skye’s songs flex an equally notable streak of self-awareness. If paying such close attention to her internal drama yields songs as penetrating and powerful as these, Skye should go right on doing it.”

Skye followed the album up last December with a remix EP titled ‘Company’. The four-track release featured new takes on songs from the album by June Jones, Teether, Lonelyspeck and Elle Shimada.

Also in December, Skye won the 2021 Music Victoria Award for Best Pop Act. She was nominated for Best Australian Album at the 2022 BandLab NME Awards, but lost out to Genesis Owusu.

Alice Skye’s ‘I Feel Better But I Don’t Feel Good’ tour dates are:

MAY

Thursday 12 – Ngunnawal (Canberra), Canberra Theatre Centre

Friday 13 – Gadigal/Wangal (Sydney), The Vanguard

Saturday 14 – Meanjin (Brisbane), Black Bear Lodge

Friday 20 – Walyalup (Fremantle), Mojo’s

Saturday 21 – Kaurna Country (Adelaide), Jive

Friday 27 – nipaluna (Hobart), Altar

Saturday 28 – Naarm (Melbourne), Northcote Social Club