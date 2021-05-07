Alice Skye announces second album ‘I Feel Better But I Don’t Feel Good’

Alice Skye has confirmed her second studio album, ‘I Feel Better But I Don’t Feel Good’, will arrive later this year.

Named after Skye’s previously released single, the album is produced by Jen Cloher and will also include the tracks ‘Stay In Bed’ and ‘Grand Ideas’. The record will arrive on July 23 through Bad Apples.

To celebrate the announcement, Skye has shared the single ‘Party Tricks’. The grungy track starts off with Skye’s airy vocals front and centre before crescendoing into a driving rock piece about toxic relationships.

Listen to ‘Party Tricks’ below:

“The chorus kind of says it how I felt. I was stuck in a situation that was just adding to my already warped sense of self. It can be easier to end up in bad relationships that feel comfortable because it’s familiar, than get used to the idea that you deserve more,” Skye said in a statement.

“It takes work to see an out and I definitely wrote this song when I was sitting deep in that place. I just wanted a song to wallow in and play really loud.”

Skye recently announced a joint headline tour with Elizabeth which will see the pair tour the east coast over June and July.

Earlier this year, it was revealed Skye would feature on Moby’s forthcoming album ‘Reprise’, which reimagines hits from his extensive back catalogue. Skye will feature on the track ‘Great Escape’, lifted from Moby’s 2002 album ‘18’.

Alice Skye’s ‘I Feel Better But I Don’t Feel Good’ tracklist is:

1. Stay In Bed

2. Grand Ideas

3. Homesickness

4. Hot Car

5. Browser History

6. Everything Is Great

7. Party Tricks

8. The Moon The Sun

9. I Feel Better But I Don’t Feel Good

10. Wurega Djalin