Alice Skye, Dan Sultan and more First Nations artists to join Midnight Oil’s Makarrata Live tour

Midnight Oil will team up with Dan Sultan, Alice Skye and a handful of other First Nations artists on their forthcoming Makarrata Live tour.

The tour will celebrate the band’s latest album, ‘The Makarrata Project’, which was released in October. The record contained Midnight Oil’s first new music in 18 years.

The band’s string of live dates commences later this month and will also feature guest appearances from Troy Cassar-Daley, Tasman Keith and Leah Flanagan. Bunna Lawrie will join the band for one of their performances at WOMADelaide festival in the South Australian capital.

Per a press release, each artist will feature on songs originally recorded by the Oils, with Cassar-Daley, Flanagan, Sultan and Skye all set to perform their own songs at select shows. Tickets are on sale now with more information listed below.

The band have not ruled out the possibility of more guests being announced as the shows draw nearer.

“We’re fortunate that so many of the collaborators on our mini-album can join us onstage for these shows and we remain hopeful that one or two more of our friends might be able to jump up with us here and there as well,” drummer Rob Hirst said in a statement.

In addition, Midnight Oil will welcome bassist Adam Ventoura into their ranks as a replacement for the late Bones Hillman. Hillman, who had been a member of Midnight Oil since 1987, passed away last year.

“It will be a moment heavy with emotion to go onstage without our long time brother in music, but Bonesy always made it clear he wanted these gigs to go ahead without him so we know he will be with us in spirit,” frontman Peter Garrett said in a press release.

Midnight Oil’s Makarrata Live tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

Sunday 28 — Mount Cotton, Sirromet Wines (supported by Troy Cassar-Daley and Leah Flanagan)

MARCH

Saturday 6 — Adelaide, WOMADelaide

Monday 8 — Adelaide, WOMADelaide (joined by Bunna Lawrie and The Teskey Brothers)

Saturday 13 — Hunter Valley, Hope Estate (supported by Troy Cassar-Daley and Alice Skye)

Wednesday 17 — Canberra, Stage 88 (supported by Dan Sultan and Leah Flanagan)

Saturday 20 — Geelong, Mt Duneed Estate (supported by Dan Sultan and Alice Skye)