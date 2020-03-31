Alice Skye, Merpire and more announced for live-streamed music festival Together Fest

Ticketmaster Australia has jumped on the live-streaming bandwagon and put together its own music festival named Together Fest. Find the full lineup below.

Kicking off today (March 31) with indie-pop singer Elizabeth at 2.30pm, Together Fest will run until roughly 9pm and feature Alice Skye, Brendan Maclean, Pinkish Blu and Merpire, among others. Judging by the set times, each set will run between 15 and 20 minutes. Together Fest performances can be viewed from Ticketmaster Australia’s Facebook page.

In a statement, Ticketmaster Australia said the festival is an attempt to invigorate the local music scene in the face of the current coronavirus pandemic.

“We also know that the current social distancing and isolation can be really hard for everyone, so at Ticketmaster HQ we wanted to find a way to bring everyone together for an afternoon to share something that we love and are so grateful to have in abundance – live music.”

Viewers will also be encouraged to donate to mental health charity Support Act as part of the ongoing Sound of Silence campaign.

Together Fest comes as Australian musicians get increasingly creative with the large amount of time they now have on their hands. For the past two weekends, musicians have performed sets as part of Instagram music festival ISOL-AID. Festival organiser Emily Ulman said in a tweet that ISOL-AID will continue each weekend for the foreseeable future.

For the many many of you angels asking, YES, of course #isolaidfestival is on next weekend! It's going to happen every weekend as long as we're all isolaided!! We're all together on our own in this 🙏💕✨ — emily ulman (@millylala) March 30, 2020

The lineup for Together Fest is:

2.30PM: Elizabeth

2:50PM: Bad Pony

3:05PM: Juice Webster

3:20PM: Sam Phay

3:35PM: Ainsley Farrell

3:50PM: dekleyn

4:05PM: Sophisticated Dingo

4:25PM: Alice Skye

4:40PM: Doko

4:55PM: Brendan Maclean

5:10PM: The Hunting Birds

5:35PM: Brayden Sibbald

5:50PM: Casey Barnes

5:55PM: Stevie Jean

6:10PM: Stevan

6:25PM: Fenn Wilson

6:40PM: WHARVES

6:55PM: Lonelyspeck

7:10PM: Will Cumming (LANKS/Lindsay.sounds)

7:25PM: Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers

7:40PM: Pinkish Blu

7:50PM: Fan Girl

8:05PM: Merpire

8:20PM: Lupa J

8:40PM: Franc Moody

8:50PM: JAMO