Alice Skye returns with new single ‘Grand Ideas’

Wergaia/Wemba Wemba singer-songwriter Alice Skye has released her first new music of the year, with her single ‘Grand Ideas’. Watch the music video below.

‘Grand Ideas’, produced by Jen Cloher, is Skye’s second single she’s released with Briggs’ record label Bad Apples Music, following her 2019 single ‘I Feel Better But I Don’t Feel Good’.

Advertisement

The single, which has also dropped in time for Reconciliation Week, features artwork done by Prime Minister of the National Indigenous Youth Parliament, Aretha Brown.

Skye has also released an accompanying video for the track, which sees her dance around a warm-toned room as she sings about “the living room inside my head.”

While any plans of a tour have obviously been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent restrictions placed on concerts and other mass gatherings, Skye is set to debut the song live online on Saturday, June 6.

Despite the brief window in which artists actually did tour in 2020, Skye still managed to play some special shows including a support slot for Paul Kelly at the Twilight At Taronga concert series.

Before the pandemic effectively shut travel down, Skye was set to make her debut at SXSW before its cancellation, as well as tour Canada in August.