Alice Skye to feature on Moby’s forthcoming album ‘Reprise’

Alice Skye is amongst the latest crop of artists chosen to work with Moby, appearing on his upcoming album ‘Reprise’.

The release will consist of reimagined hits from Moby’s extensive back catalogue, spanning back to his 1992 self-titled debut album. ‘Go’, ‘Natural Blues’ and ‘Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad’ are just a few of the reworked tracks.

Alice Skye will appear on ‘Great Escape’, pulled from Moby’s 2002 album ‘18’, alongside Nataly Dawn and Luna Li.

Other artists featuring on ‘Reprise’ include Kris Kristofferson, Gregory Porter, Skylar Grey, Amythyst Kiah, Apollo Jane, Mark Lanegan and Darlingside. The whole album will be made in conjunction with Budapest Art Orchestra.

A few days ago, Moby introduced the album by sharing a teaser track: the newly revamped version of ‘Porcelain’ featuring Jim James from My Morning Jacket.

‘Reprise’ is set to be released on May 28.

Alice Skye recently signed a digital open letter calling for action to be taken within Hobart’s Museum of New and Old (MONA), in response to the controversial art proposal Union Flag that called for donations of blood from First Nations people.

The letter, which was launched by Indigenous arts blog muka nita, recieved over 1000 signatures in one night and was supported by the likes of Kira Puru, Emily Wurramara, L-Fresh The Lion and many more.